180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Acquires $10,455.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $10,455.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.