FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

NYSE FDS opened at $418.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $430.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.04. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

