Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 635,889 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 635,889 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Western Union were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Union by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 31,061 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after acquiring an additional 424,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

