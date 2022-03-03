Captrust Financial Advisors Has $944,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 354,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,783,000 after buying an additional 222,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Globe Life by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,690,000 after buying an additional 161,492 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after buying an additional 102,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $99.94 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $419,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,249 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,695 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

