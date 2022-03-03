Captrust Financial Advisors Has $959,000 Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 9,421.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Camping World were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Camping World by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $32.26 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 3.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. Camping World’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWH. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

