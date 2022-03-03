Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 67 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.82.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $344.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 95.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

