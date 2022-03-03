Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,567,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after buying an additional 105,898 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 91,987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $453.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.63. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $681,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,871 shares of company stock worth $24,448,091 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.