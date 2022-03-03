Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$60.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.67.

TSE TOY opened at C$46.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 22.28. Spin Master has a one year low of C$34.15 and a one year high of C$54.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.50.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

