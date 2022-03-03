Comerica Bank Has $5.71 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,153 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 932,299 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $30,433,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 451.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 772,390 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

