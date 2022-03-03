MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MicroVision were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of MVIS opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $694.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 3.43. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 33.18% and a negative net margin of 1,728.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (Get Rating)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.