Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,518,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,160,000 after acquiring an additional 213,129 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,926,000 after purchasing an additional 887,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,256,000 after purchasing an additional 217,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,679,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,752 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 641,665 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $73.86 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.04.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.