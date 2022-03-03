Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.12% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,831,000. Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,253,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000.

NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45.

