Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Match Group were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Match Group stock opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 127.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.