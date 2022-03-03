Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000.

Shares of DFAU opened at $30.70 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62.

