Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 245 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DaVita were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 231.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $112.79 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

