Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000.

DFAS stock opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.45 and a 12 month high of $64.34.

