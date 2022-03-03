Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,729,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 63,392 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 425,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

