Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share.

BMO stock opened at $116.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $83.68 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,902,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.