Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dutch Bros updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.