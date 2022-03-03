Itron, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Itron in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Itron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ITRI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

ITRI stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Itron has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Itron by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 55.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Itron by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Itron by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,631,000 after purchasing an additional 69,941 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

