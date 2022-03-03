Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Cut by Analyst

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

NYSE:LYV opened at $120.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.93.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

