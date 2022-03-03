Research Analysts Set Expectations for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GO. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

GO stock opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

