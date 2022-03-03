Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 618,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $148,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

