BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.22% of Century Communities worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Century Communities by 30.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 123.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Century Communities by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,471,000 after acquiring an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 104.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 320.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 53,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CCS opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.01. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.02.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

