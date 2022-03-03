Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQNR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 81.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.97. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQNR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

