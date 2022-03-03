Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 611 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,914.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 368,563 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,341,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,757,000 after acquiring an additional 70,207 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,581,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,086 shares during the period.

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $100.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.38.

