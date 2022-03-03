Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $824,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 203.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $106.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.64. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

