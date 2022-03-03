Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 181,348 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,348 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 2.42% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KOCT opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.