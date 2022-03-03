Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives GBX 288.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 288.13 ($3.87).

A number of research firms have weighed in on MONY. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.15) to GBX 240 ($3.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.49) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.69) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.49) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone bought 51,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,304.72 ($133,241.27).

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 206.80 ($2.77) on Monday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 182.60 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 311 ($4.17). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 217.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 8.61 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.19%.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group (Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

