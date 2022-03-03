Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jason Philip Dinapoli Acquires 3,579 Shares

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Philip Dinapoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 2,706 shares of Heritage Commerce stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,630.70.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $719.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTBK shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

