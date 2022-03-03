Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Rhonda Farnum Sells 2,356 Shares

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $23,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TBPH stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $755.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

