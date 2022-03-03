Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives $13.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 768,171 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,410,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Radius Health by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Radius Health by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Radius Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,553,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 33,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Radius Health by 6,788.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 928,986 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $407.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.97. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

