Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Director Raymond Barrios Buys 2,875 Shares of Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) Director Raymond Barrios acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $547.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,724,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

