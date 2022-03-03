Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) SVP Steven Keith Burke Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $15,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,071,000 after purchasing an additional 463,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 323,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,827,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 757,149 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,107,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

