National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exela Technologies were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 112.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 344,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 474,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 213,147 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 271,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 229,505 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 64,236 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William L. Transier bought 163,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,592.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shrikant Sortur purchased 60,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $74,995.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 256,600 shares of company stock worth $314,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XELA. Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of XELA stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

