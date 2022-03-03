Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.29% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 613.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 107,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 88,894 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

BCSF opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 60.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

