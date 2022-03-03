Robert W. Baird Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $30.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

