Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 373,721 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $634.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.