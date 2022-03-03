TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target Cut to $11.00

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 151.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NRDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $691.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

