Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Karen A. Brophy Sells 350 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $64,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $189.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.11 and a fifty-two week high of $190.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 17.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,028,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Loop Capital increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

