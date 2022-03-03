StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

MCHX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marchex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $78.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Marchex by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marchex by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marchex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

