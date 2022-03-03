Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.42. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.12.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.32%.
About Landmark Bancorp (Get Rating)
Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.
