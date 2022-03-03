Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.42. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

