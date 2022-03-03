Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.52. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares during the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

