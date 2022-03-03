Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
