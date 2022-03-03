Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.