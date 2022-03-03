Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$14.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EFN. CIBC lowered Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CSFB lowered their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.08.

TSE EFN opened at C$12.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$11.61 and a 12-month high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

