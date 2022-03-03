Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Park City Group had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in Park City Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Park City Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Park City Group in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Park City Group in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

