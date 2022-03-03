Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $341.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

