Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $341.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77.
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
