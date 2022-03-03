RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.53. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 40.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 206,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 245,543 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

