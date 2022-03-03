KeyCorp Raises Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $25.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,550,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 139,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,058,000 after purchasing an additional 330,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 194,729 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,267,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 85,310 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

