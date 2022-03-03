Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 4,942 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Advance Auto Parts worth $109,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $13,051,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.16.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $209.07 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $162.44 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.